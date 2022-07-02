Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.04

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.04 and last traded at $33.96, with a volume of 26814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

A number of research firms have commented on SMFKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from €57.18 ($60.83) to €56.03 ($59.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($63.83) to €55.00 ($58.51) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smurfit Kappa Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

