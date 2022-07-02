Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Short Interest Update

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SLAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. 13,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,528. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 72,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 661,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 468,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 122,233 shares in the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.

