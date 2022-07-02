Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) versus Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Critical Review

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Society Pass and Farfetch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Society Pass 0 0 1 0 3.00 Farfetch 0 2 13 0 2.87

Society Pass presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Farfetch has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 239.29%. Given Farfetch’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farfetch is more favorable than Society Pass.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Society Pass and Farfetch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Society Pass $520,000.00 86.92 -$34.76 million N/A N/A Farfetch $2.26 billion 1.23 $1.47 billion ($1.16) -6.27

Farfetch has higher revenue and earnings than Society Pass.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Society Pass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Society Pass and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Society Pass N/A N/A N/A Farfetch 73.70% 1,826.57% 45.67%

Summary

Farfetch beats Society Pass on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Society Pass (Get Rating)

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website. Its loyalty-focused and data-driven e-commerce marketing platform interfaces connect consumers with merchants in the F&B and lifestyle sectors. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Farfetch (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

