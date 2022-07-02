Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN) Short Interest Update

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOLN. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser in the first quarter valued at about $16,884,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,855,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 62.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 8.3% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 281,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after buying an additional 21,643 shares during the last quarter.

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,284. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.35. Southern Company has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $57.75.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

