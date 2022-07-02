SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. SouthGobi Resources shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09.

SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.07 million during the quarter.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

