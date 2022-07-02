Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Short Interest Update

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,600 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the May 31st total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of Spark Networks stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 49,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,546. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $52.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.09 million. Analysts predict that Spark Networks will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spark Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.
