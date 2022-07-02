Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Short Interest Update

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,600 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the May 31st total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Spark Networks stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 49,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,546. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $52.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.09 million. Analysts predict that Spark Networks will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Spark Networks by 20,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in Spark Networks by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 61,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Spark Networks by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 57,207 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

