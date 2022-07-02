Spartan Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $3.63 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $324,576.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00150806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.49 or 0.00688487 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00086554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016276 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 110,216,602 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

