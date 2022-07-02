Splintershards Trading 11.4% Lower This Week (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $36.66 million and approximately $488,315.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001530 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002401 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00108388 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011090 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000382 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

SPS is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 840,192,299 coins and its circulating supply is 749,835,968 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

