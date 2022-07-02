Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stake Boosted by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises 1.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.17 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.