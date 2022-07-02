SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SSE. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.54) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.54) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.99) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised SSE to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($22.44) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,843.43 ($22.62).

LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,677.50 ($20.58) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,770.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,691.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 1,445.50 ($17.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £17.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a GBX 60.20 ($0.74) dividend. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.79%.

In related news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 59,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.54), for a total transaction of £1,037,111.16 ($1,272,372.91). Also, insider Angela Strank purchased 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,849 ($22.68) per share, with a total value of £8,930.67 ($10,956.53).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

