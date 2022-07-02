Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Shares Down 0.2%

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 272.80 ($3.35) and last traded at GBX 274.10 ($3.36). 3,459,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,790,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.70 ($3.37).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 274.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 274.10.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

