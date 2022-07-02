Standard Metals Processing (OTCMKTS:SMPRD) Trading Up 15.9%

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPRD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 15.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 2,122 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90.

Standard Metals Processing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMPRD)

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.

