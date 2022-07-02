Standard Metals Processing (OTCMKTS:SMPRD) Trading Up 15.9%

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPRD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 15.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 2,122 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90.
Standard Metals Processing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMPRD)
