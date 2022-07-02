Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day moving average of $147.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $99.43 and a 52-week high of $210.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

