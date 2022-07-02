Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 1,562 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $106.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.92.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on COF. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.