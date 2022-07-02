Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 477 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

LMT opened at $433.52 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $433.15 and a 200-day moving average of $415.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

