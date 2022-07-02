Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 1.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.71.

NYSE LIN opened at $285.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.33. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

