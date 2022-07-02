Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 1,144 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.82.

NYSE UNP opened at $215.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

