Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth $228,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth $365,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 72.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.18. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.95.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The company had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.57.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

