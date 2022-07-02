Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 86,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 72,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Analog Devices by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.80.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $142.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.52 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.