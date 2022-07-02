Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Mastercard by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 261,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,506,000 after buying an additional 17,570 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.47.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $318.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $309.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.