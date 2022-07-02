Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $4.06 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 694,519 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,538,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 29.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after buying an additional 24,120 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.46 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

