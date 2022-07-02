Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 2,887 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 602.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $111.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.84 and a 12-month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

