Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. Unity Software makes up about 0.9% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Unity Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Unity Software by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Unity Software by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $37.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.54.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,305. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

