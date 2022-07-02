STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Price Down 7% Over Last Week

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $27,919.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00148645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00806326 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00084614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016298 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

