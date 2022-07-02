Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,055 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of STLD opened at $66.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.