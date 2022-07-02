Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.5% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK opened at $616.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $733.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.93.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

