Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after acquiring an additional 47,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

IYH stock opened at $272.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.63. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $247.38 and a 12 month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.