Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 125.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after buying an additional 57,320 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

SHW opened at $235.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

