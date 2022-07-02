Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,140,000 after buying an additional 2,888,435 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,439,000 after buying an additional 2,271,331 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,957,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ opened at $63.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

