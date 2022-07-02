StockNews.com Downgrades AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AXT in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $246.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.09.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AXT will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AXT by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,838,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 867,100 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 597,850 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of AXT by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,086,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 181,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 123,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 112,496 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

