StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
