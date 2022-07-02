StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $190.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.22. American National Group has a 1 year low of $144.35 and a 1 year high of $195.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAT. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of American National Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American National Group in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

