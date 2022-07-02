StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $89.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.06. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 0.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.
About AstroNova (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstroNova (ALOT)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.