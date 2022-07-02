StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ELTK stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter.

About Eltek (Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

