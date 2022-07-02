StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ELTK stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

