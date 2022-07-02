StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.67. GSI Technology has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $6.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 53.04%.

In other news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu purchased 19,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,256.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,096.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 35,696 shares of company stock worth $117,248 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 186,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GSI Technology by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.