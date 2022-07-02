StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

MTEX opened at $16.63 on Thursday. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mannatech in the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Mannatech by 1,090.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mannatech in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

