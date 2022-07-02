StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTP opened at $4.22 on Thursday. Nam Tai Property has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $165.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iszo Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 8.2% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 7,219,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,121,000 after buying an additional 546,010 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 61.8% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,678,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 640,897 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,404,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

