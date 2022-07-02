StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 177,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,627,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

