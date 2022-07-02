StockNews.com Lowers Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

FDP opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $55,574.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh bought 19,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.27 per share, for a total transaction of $489,252.47. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,827,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,518,744.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,301 shares of company stock worth $284,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after acquiring an additional 119,779 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 35,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

