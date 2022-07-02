StockNews.com Upgrades CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) to “Hold”

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRTS. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarParts.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of PRTS opened at $7.26 on Thursday. CarParts.com has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $392.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $166.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other CarParts.com news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 536,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,339,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 121.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after buying an additional 1,888,719 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,549,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 1,687,162 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,041,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 441.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 886,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 722,888 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

