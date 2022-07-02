Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SUOPY opened at $25.02 on Friday. Sumco has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Sumco Company Profile (Get Rating)
