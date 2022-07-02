Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SUOPY opened at $25.02 on Friday. Sumco has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Sumco alerts:

Sumco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.