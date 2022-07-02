Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,433,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492,080 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 4.76% of Sumo Logic worth $63,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after buying an additional 1,350,897 shares in the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,968,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,104,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,177,000 after purchasing an additional 705,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 74.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after purchasing an additional 638,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $173,056.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,793.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,285 shares of company stock valued at $915,310 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $887.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.29. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

