Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NOVA has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.43.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.27. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,192,000 after purchasing an additional 261,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,813,000 after buying an additional 134,283 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,011,000 after buying an additional 852,226 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,291,000 after acquiring an additional 973,966 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,338,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,137,000 after acquiring an additional 662,987 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

