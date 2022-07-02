Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RUN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.85.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,773,953 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after buying an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2,219.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,391,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,263,000 after buying an additional 1,331,588 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,590,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 135.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 1,186,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 92.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,248,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,281,000 after buying an additional 1,082,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

