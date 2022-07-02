Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 75,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 232,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77.

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Wann sold 83,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $101,880.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 474,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,976.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in Super League Gaming by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Super League Gaming by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Super League Gaming by 122.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 183,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 101,031 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Super League Gaming by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Super League Gaming by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super League Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.