Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.16

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 267349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

SVNLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Danske raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

