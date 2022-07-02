SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

SwftCoin (SWFTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One SwftCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.19 million and $5.47 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,335.79 or 0.99940173 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SWFTC is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Coin Trading

