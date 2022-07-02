Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Short Interest Update

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,390,000 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the May 31st total of 21,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $4.75 on Friday, hitting $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,525,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,510,958. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $399.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

