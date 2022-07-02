Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stake Lessened by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 61,268 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up approximately 1.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.25% of Targa Resources worth $43,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.17 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.94.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $2,190,250.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,662 shares of company stock worth $4,847,249 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

