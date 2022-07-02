Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.37

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 378437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

TKO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$403.67 million and a P/E ratio of 7.42.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$118.33 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.1521898 earnings per share for the current year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

